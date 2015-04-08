CHENNAI: As the Postal Department upgrades its good- old MO (money order) to eMO, many turn nostalgic. Memories of the postman, who brought money to the doorstep, are fresh in the mind. For pensioners and others who received money from their children who had migrated to big cities, every month, the postman was annadata. But more than that, it is that old MO form that has now moved into history. The old form had three distinct parts that the person sending the money had to fill up. One, the sender’s name and address, two the payee’s name and address and the last part of the long form had space for ‘communication’, in which people scribbled a small letter — a complete update on local developments and express feelings of love and affection. Now, in the updated MO, the sender has to pick one of the 21 standard messages to communicate his or her thoughts to the payee. The filled up MO form — from the post office to the payee’s address and back to the address of the sender – will get shorter and shorter. While the communication portion will be torn and given to the person who gets the money, an acknowledgement, originally filled in by the sender will confirm the payment.

It used to be a common sight to see the forms folded into sealed covers. Their movement would be recorded in registers at every stage. The bundles of signed portions of the forms occupied a huge space in the lumber room of the post office.

In those days, hostelers waited near the warden room for the postman to deliver the money in the beginning of the month, for that was then the most easiest mode of money transfer.

In some houses, sadly enough, money handed over to the payee would be immediately devoured by the deviant persons in the household and the payee was left high and dry. Some postmen would play a role of peace maker for families with delinquent children or wayward husbands. The postmen also invariably used to wait for a tip (bakshish) from the payee.

A requiem for the money order will be incomplete, if we omit a reference to the innumerable religious and charitable institutions that depended on the service for donations and voluntary contributions from the public on regular basis or for special occasions. The postmen of those days need a salute for deciphering the payee’s correct whereabouts, when the address was incorrect or incomplete. The department later made the PIN code a must and even suggested that phone number be given, but illegible handwriting was a hazard in the good old days. Computerisation helped the department to do its duty effectively and efficiently.