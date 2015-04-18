DINDIGUL:Four sixth standard students cut the neck one of their classmates using blade as he refused to give them mint in Vadamadurai taluk in the district on Friday.

The victim who sustained minor injuries was being treated at the Dindigul Government Hospital, where he was responding well to the treatment.

Muthappan (11), son of Palani, from Theerthapatti, was studying at Thennampatti Government Higher Secondary School. After attending an examination as part of the annual examination, he was returning home on Friday evening.

He bought mints from a petty shop. On seeing it, the four students wanted him to give them the mint.

But he refused and started running, so they chased him and cut his neck using the blade which they were carrying. After the bleeding Muthuppan fainted on the road, the boys ran away from the spot. Police are investigating.