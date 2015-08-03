CHENNAI: A cooking gas agency in Coimbatore that failed to supply an LPG refill for over two and a half months was slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 for deficiency of service by the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC), Chennai.

The commission upheld the order issued by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Coimbatore, but they halved the fine stating that the amount first slapped on the agency was on the higher side.

The bench comprising judicial member, A K Annamalai and member P Bakiyavathi directed Golden Gas Service, Coimbatore, a distributor of Bharat Petroleum Corporation, to pay the fine in six weeks.

The complainant, R Rangasamy from Neelambur, Coimbatore, alleged he had booked for a refill on May 21, 2010. But the gas agency failed to deliver the refill even after two-and-a-half months, which caused the family immense hardship.

Alleging deficiency in service and resultant mental agony, Rangasamy filed a complaint with the district consumer forum at Coimbatore, against the agency and also the oil marketing company seeking a compensation of Rs 50,000.

In its affidavit, Bharat Petroleum claimed that it was not involved in the distribution process, while the distribution agency contended that there was no defiency of service as was being alleged, as the refill was delivered to the complainant on June 12 — within three weeks of booking.

The district forum in Coimbatore had, on December 15, 2011, directed Golden Gas Service to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 1,000 as cost, and dismissed the complaint against Bharat Petroleum. The gas agency moved the commission with an appeal contending that the refill cylinder was delivered on June 12.

Even as it held that the case has been proven at the district level itself, the commission in Chennai concluded that Rs 10,000 fine on the agency was on the higher side and slashed it by half.