CHENNAI: The e-Netra system which was implemented for the first time in the country during the by-election for RK Nagar Assembly constituency is all set to be extended to the ensuing general Assembly elections in Bihar State. However, the system would be implemented in Bihar with suitable modifications required for the situation prevailing there, since the State is known for naxal activity in certain pockets.

Chief Electoral Officer Sandeep Saxena made a powerpoint presentation and a documentary on the e-Netra system during a high-level meeting on the preparations for Bihar Assembly elections, held in New Delhi on August 3, which was attended by top officials of the Bihar government. The officials welcomed the installation of IP cameras in various parts of constituencies as was done in the RK Nagar constituency. Also, they lauded the installation of GPS equipment in the flying squad vehicles so that their movements could be monitored by the Election Commission Centre set up at the headquarters.

The e-Netra system was launched in RK Nagar to track election-related expenditure and to ensure ‘quality and quick disposal’ of bypoll -related complaints within two to 24 hours. The Tamil Nadu CEO is scheduled to give another presentation about the system at a high-level meeting to be held in Election Commission office at New Delhi on August 10 in which CEOs of States would be participating, so that the e-Netra system could be extended to all States with specific modifications.

Responding to queries of mediapersons at the Secretariat, the CEO said the Elections Department had been working on innovative methods for the 2016 Assembly elections, but declined to divulge the details. An important initiative would be releasing an App on the EC website through which the voters could view the picture of their polling station, location etc., through Google map and check whether basic amenities are provided at the booths. He said the National Electoral Roll Purification and Authentication Programme (NERPAP), aimed at 100 per cent error-free rolls in the State, which was launched on March 3, would end on August 15. The draft rolls obtained after the NERPAP process would be released on September 15, and the next summary revision of electoral rolls would begin from October.