CHENNAI: The three-day counselling for admission to various undergraduate programmes in veterinary science and technology began on Thursday.

On day one of the counselling conducted by Tamil Nadu Veterinary Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) for Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc&AH), 33 students including 17 from special category as well as those from vocational stream were given admission letters.

Compared to 18,000 applications it received last year, there was a decrease this time around with only 16,700 applications. Controller of Examinations M Thirunavukkarasu said last year applications were issued before the Class XII results were declared. But, this year distribution followed the results.

The university had invited applications for the 320 vacant seats in four colleges across the State - Chennai, Tirunelveli, Nammakal and Orathanadu. On Friday, around 1,240 Class XII students of academic streams (HSC/CBSE) have been invited and out of this 239 would be selected.

The remaining 48 seats would be filled through the All India Selection process conducted by Veterinary Council of India (VCI).

Counseling for the four-year Bachelor of Technology in Food Technology, Poultry Production Technology and Diary Technology would be held on the third and final day for all categories.