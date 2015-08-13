CHENNAI: Alleging that the recent appointment of the State Chief Information Commissioner and two State Information Commissioners was against the provisions of the Right To Information (RTI) Act, the leader of the DMK’s legal wing moved the Madras High Court to declare the appointments as against law.

On August 9, former DGP, K Ramanujam was appointed as the State Chief Information Commissioner along with retired judge R Dakshinamurthy and advocate G Murugan as State Information Commissioners. Charging that the appointments were against the provisions of the RTI Act which mandated that only a committee comprising the Chief Minister, the Leader of Opposition and a Minister nominated by the CM could make such appointments, the petitioner, advocate RS Bharathi, submitted that the Opposition leader was not part of the committee that recommended the names. Justice MM Sundresh directed notice to the selection committee and the newly-appointed commissioners returnable by eight weeks.