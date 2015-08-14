NHRC Notice for TN, Kerala Over Illegal Detention of The Woman Passenger

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: Observing that there was gross negligence and procedural irregularities by the immigration authorities and police officials of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the illegal detention of a woman passenger from Kerala at the Chennai airport, the National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the authorities, asking them why it should not recommend monetary compensation for the passenger and disciplinary action against the concerned officials.

The secretaries of Union External Affairs and Home ministries, and chief secretaries and DGPs of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been directed to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

As soon as she landed at the International airport here on October 29, Sarah Thomas, an NRI from Dubai, was detained by the immigration authorities suspecting her to be Sarah Williams who has been absconding in a cheating case at Kollam in Kerala for over 13 years.

There is a look out circular on Williams that has been issued to all air and sea ports in India. Sarah was handed over to the local police, who placed her under arrest and remanded her in custody at the Puzhal central prison.

The police here informed their Kerala counterparts, who obtained her in custody and took her to Kollam district where the cheating case has been pending against Sarah Williams.

However, her son immediately moved the High Court here with a Habeas Corpus petition, informing that it was a case of mistaken identity. It was only after the court intervened with some stinging observations and the spot inquiry along with Sarah in Kollam that the officials realised that they had arrested the wrong person. The HC also directed the Regional Passport Office, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to inform all airport authorities not to harass her.

Not letting it go, Sarah moved the NHRC with a complaint, naming the officials involved in her arrest. As there was an earlier complaint on the same case, the commission clubbed them together, with her complaint as the main case.

Based on its direction after receiving the first complaint, the Chennai City Police Commissioner filed a report, blaming the gross negligence of immigration authorities for the fiasco.

The NHRC noted that the Tamil Nadu chief secretary had not yet responded on its earlier notice.