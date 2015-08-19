CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday granted St Thomas Mount Cantonment Board liberty to initiate proceedings against its Chief Executive Officer, for allegedly issuing licences to erect display boards on a no-hoarding stretch along the GST road.

The First Bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice TS Sivagnanam, passed the directions while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the cantonment board’s letters dated July 2015 asking the petitioners to remove all the hoardings erected in the hoarding-free zone.

"The inquiry shall be held by the Director-General of defence estates in New Delhi," the Bench said.

It was the allegation of the petitioners who are mainly advertisement agencies that for the licence period beginning on April 1, 2015, the CEO had invited applications and then awarded hoarding licences for several areas, including outside airport, near Kathipara junction, near Pallavaram post office, near Butt Road Kalayanamandapam and War Memorial.

As most of them were near the airport, declared as no-hoarding zone by courts, the licences awarded to the petitioners were subsequently cancelled, prompting them to approach the court, seeking interest and refund of their deposit.

When the petitions were taken up for hearing, the Board informed the court that the official has been already transferred. Recording the submission the Bench said, "The then CEO of the cantonment board cannot get away by merely being posted out, as he is responsible for the mess."

The judges also ordered refund of the deposits with interest, and added that the interest would be calculated from the date of its deposit with the cantonment board at the rate of nine per cent, adding that it is open to the board to claim the interest paid from the erring officer.

The Bench further granted one month for removal of the hoardings.