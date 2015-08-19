CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered status quo on filling the seats to MBBS course in Puducherry till the disposal of an appeal against a single judge’s order that SC and ST candidates who had migrated from other States to the Union Territory could not claim reservation even if they have obtained a certificate of residence.

Citing the Presidential Order of 1964, the single judge on August 13 had held that a migrant to Puducherry could not be accorded the status of a resident even after completion of five years, and hence could not claim any reservation meant for Scheduled Caste community.

The petitioner, who had applied for the available 64 MBBS seats in the UT, sought the court to extend the benefit provided to SCs of the UT to migrant SCs as well. Aggrieved by the single judge’s order, the petitioner preferred an appeal. Admitting it, a Division Bench ordered status quo and posted the matter to August 24 for final disposal.