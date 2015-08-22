CHENNAI: Crossing the railway track through a small opening to save time proved fatal for two brothers while another sibling sustained grievous injuries on Friday morning.

While M Sakthivel (60) and Jayachandran (57) were crushed to death, the third brother Chandrasekar was left battling for life at a private hospital after being hit by an EMU at Perungalathur, Government Railway Police (GRP) sources said.

Natives of Rajapalayam, the trio was running an an omni bus service to southern districts of Tamil Nadu, officials added.

“They were run over by a speeding EMU train proceeding to Chengalpattu.

The place is notorious for such accidents,” said a GRP source.

Boy Held for Murder

One more juvenile, in connection with the seven-year-old boy’s murder at Nochi Nagar, was held on Friday.

Two juveniles were earlier arrested on Thursday for killing S Logesh (7) who reportedly informed the families and neighbours about the drinking habits of the accused.

On Thursday morning, the seven-year-old went missing. Residents of the area along with the boy’s guardian filed a complaint with the police.

During their search operations, the police spotted the boy’s body in a public toilet, in the same area, with his hands and legs tied and severe injuries on his head and face.

According to police, the three students studying in a nearby private school were getting a high on smoking ganja and consuming liquor.Irked over Logesh’s penchant for informing their parents about their habits, the three allegedly tied Logesh and beat him to death.

Logesh lived with his grandparents as his mother passed away recently and his father is a convict in jail.