CHENNAI: Doctors often say that it is not the disease that kills but not detecting it on time that causes fatal complications. An annual master health checkup is what it takes to keep a tab on health risks. However, people often shy away from undergoing a complete checkup as private hospitals charge anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 12,000 for the tests.

Addressing this need of the vast population, Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Tuesday unveiled the affordable ‘Amma Master Health Checkup Scheme’ and ‘Amma Women Special Master Health Checkup Scheme’ as part of a 22-point “health chart” for the commoner on a pilot basis at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.

Besides, an ‘Amma Health Scheme’ and ‘Amma Magapperu Sanjeevi Scheme’ would be launched. Under the latter, lactating mothers would be given an 11-item Siddha medicinal pack.

In a suo motu statement in the Legislative Assembly, the CM also announced that the Adyar Cancer Institute here would be upgraded into a State-level cancer institute-cum-Centre of Excellence at an investment of Rs 120 crore, which has been approved by the Centre. Separately, mammography equipment to diagnose breast cancer would be installed in 15 district headquarters hospitals at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore.

Expanding access to medical education, the government would start a medical college in Pudukkottai district, an announcement that brought cheer to the locals.

Considering that only one Government Dental College (Chennai) exists in Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa said another institution would be established in a southern district at an outlay of Rs 50 crore. A Rs 6.5 crore-worth hostel would be built for nurses of the Theni Government College.

A dozen blood banks, 10 blood storage centres and an equal number of blood collecting units would be set up at a cost of Rs 12.12 crore. Besides, all State-run medical college hospitals would be given a vehicle each to ferry newborns and mothers home free of cost and 50 old ambulances would be replaced. Neonatal care units at 10 medical college hospitals and eight district headquarters hospitals would get a ventilator and other equipment.