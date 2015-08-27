CHENNAI: Seated in his spacious chambers on the 10th floor of the India Cements Office overlooking the Marina Beach, N Srinivasan, whose name is almost synonymous with cricket administration, appears as unruffled as always.

“My love for the game of cricket continues. My interest in cricket is very deep and cannot really be affected by the events of the last two-three years. Please remember that I am still functioning as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), a full assignment with all the challenges that come with it,” emphasises Srinivasan, betraying none of the stress of the last few months, in an exclusive interview with Express.

This is the first time that the 70-year-old industrialist-cum-cricket administrator has chosen to speak out in the wake of the controversies that dogged the Indian Premier League (IPL) — which first led to his exit from the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and then, to a two-year ban on the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, handed out by a probe committee appointed by the Supreme Court.

With the issues surrounding IPL, match-fixing et al still being heard in courts, Srinivasan has steered himself clear of questions pertaining to the manner in which the probe was conducted or on his role in the BCCI, now and in the future. He will, of course, be attending the BCCI Working Committee meeting in Kolkata on Friday in his capacity as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

“I never speculate. I live in the present,” is his cryptic take on his future role in the Indian cricket administration. India Cements, the company he heads, had for long been associated in promotion of cricket in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere, but at the end of the day, does he feel victimised? “I do not respond to such questions. But, at some point, the truth will come out. And, I do not think that I need to be absolved of anything,” he replies.

Also a golfer, who is known to be a tenacious fighter, he adds on his possible comeback to BCCI, “I have always been frank and open. At the moment, I am working on my golf!” — leaving it for others to get into semantics. Refusing to talk about the current administrators of the BCCI, Srinivasan, however, feels it is not right to say that the board is not transparent. “These positions are not permanent in nature. Everyone who occupies the post brings with him some fresh thinking,” he explains.

Irrespective of what happens legally, one thing is certain: the Chennai strongman, who managed Indian cricket for years and even the ICC, is not one to cave in to his detractors.

uppercut

ICC chairmanship in for review?

I don’t want to comment

On BCCI working committee meet

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is a permanent member. I am the TNCA president. We will follow the agenda at the meeting

Has IPL taken a beating?

If you take audience reaction as a measure... look at this year’s IPL. It was bigger and better.

Will tweaked ICC polarise cricket?

Structural changes were made to recognize relative contribution of members and focus development efforts on top associates. It also gives a chance for associates to break the glass ceiling and play the longer version of cricket. Besides, it sets apart money as part of the Test Development Fund to enable full members to play and continue their Future Tour Programme engagements. It was a broad approach and naturally, India (BCCI), being the largest contributor, ultimately gets a reasonable distribution considering its immense revenue generation capabilities.