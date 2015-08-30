CHENNAI:A division bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the appeal of Helios and Matheson Information Technology Ltd, that challenges the order of Justice P N Prakash that refused to interfere with an investigation into a criminal complaint.

The bench comprising Justices V Ramasubramanian and K K Sasidharan said that the order of Justice P N Prakash, did not call for any interference.

The single bench court had earlier dismissed a plea by Helios and Matheson seeking to quash the FIR registered on April 1 against the company.

The petition had then contended that Tamil Nadu Police’s Economic Offences Wing has no authority to conduct investigation under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1997.

The two-member Bench observed that interference with the investigation even at the stage of FIR would jeopardise the interests of over 6,500 depositors.

16,631 Cases Await Disposal

Currently, a total of 16,631 cases is pending before the Family Courts in Chennai. This figure is continuously rising, according to information provided by amicus curiae R Y George Williams. The report containing the details of cases recorded each year was filed with the Madras High Court in response to Justice N Kirubakaran directing the State government and the registrar general to do so. A total of 5,280 cases is pending in the Additional Family Court I, 4,543 cases in Additional Family Court II, 4,384 cases at Additional Family Court III and 2,424 cases at Principal Family Court. The amicus curiae submitted that after the establishment of family courts in Chennai, over 32,000 cases have been filed in the period 2011-2015 (to August 14). He submitted that family courts should have infrastructure similar to that of small cases courts with separate administrative control.