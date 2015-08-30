CHENNAI: Cross-branding and viral marketing on social media might have become the name of the game for modern day corporates, but the ‘Chennai Gives’ initiative plans to take the same concept to social welfare. A major part of the campaign, set to kick off on September 5 - the International Charity Day - will be carried forward through selfies and hashtags.

According to the organisers, the Madras Round Table-1, the day of the donation will see selfies of every single donor tweeted with the Chennai Gives hashtag. “Provided the donor consents, we will have selfies of the donors tweeted and posted on social media along with the number of items they have donated. We plan to make the initiative go viral. Something in the style of the ice bucket challenge, but for a good cause,” said chairman of the MRT-1 Puneet Gupta. Taking a big step forward in that endeavour, the campaign plans to sign up several celebrities to pledge their support, like actors Prabhu and Trisha and racer Karun Chandhok.

The campaign also takes advantage of the recent trend of crossbranding by tying up with cab operator Uber. The tie up will see users of the cab company have an option on their app called ‘Chennai Gives’. “Along with the normal three options that the app comes with, there will be a fourth option - Chennai Gives. By clicking that, a donor can have an Uber cab come to their home and pick up items they are donating,” said Gupta. There will also be collection centres set up in local spots where people can come and drop off their donations. Corporates donations will be collected on September 4, he added.

“We are targeting a collection of over 25,000 items. All these will go to NGOs in need,” he said.