CHENNAI: The Union Government’s ambitious Smart City project, among other things, aims to make the chosen cities pedestrian friendly. Chennai, which has made it to the shortlist of 98 proposed Smart Cities, fares miserably when it comes to walkways. Figures from the National Crime Records Bureau would reflect reality better – 206 pedestrians were killed in Chennai last year, second only to Kolkata’s 214 victims. A year before that, 190 walkers were killed on the city’s roads.

Experts feel that better enforcement of traffic rules and maintenance of footpaths could go a long way in making the metropolis hospitable towards pedestrians. “At least the city has come up with a policy of reclaiming the footpaths for the pedestrians. It is a work in progress,” says Raj Cherubal of Chennai City Connect, an NGO that works on policy formation, pointing out that widening of footpaths have been taken up on 40 roads.

To iron out the issues and make it even more pedestrian friendly, the traffic police and Chennai Corporation have to ensure that they scale up their enforcement mechanism, Cherubal says. “Towing more vehicles, a policy to accommodate vendors in T Nagar and conducting persistent awareness campaigns to spread the word among people are necessary,” he adds.

Retired bureaucrat Devasagayam says the ratio of road space should always be proportional to the people using it. But unfortunately, in Chennai, it is the other way round as main roads are designed to support cars.

“Rather than carrying works related to creating pedestrian-friendly footpaths in bits and pieces, the civic body should have a holistic approach in integrating pedestrians, cyclists and motorists and come out from their offices for a wide spectrum of discussions before planning and allocating budgets,” he suggests.

Road experts suggest that bollards can be installed to separate roads from pavements but unfortunately, a pilot project to implement this in 71 streets has not succeeded.

In its recent study, Transparent Chennai, an NGO, argued that by creating infrastructure for pedestrians that links them to transit hubs, more people would come forward to use public transport as walking would become the fastest way of commuting short distances. But that is a tall order.

What defeats efforts for creating pedestrian-friendly facilities is unchecked encroachments on footpaths as Prof V Chandrasekhar, president of Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar would testify. “The Chennai Corporation implemented a special project on Second Avenue in Besant Nagar to have wider pavements. But it was so attractive that hawkers and shopkeepers encroached upon it. Now, there is no place to walk,” he rues.

Transparent Chennai’s study reveals that only 30 per cent of roads in Chennai have footpaths and width of more than 52 per cent roads measure less than 1.5 metres.

“It’s not just hawkers who are the culprits. Even electric transformers, fuse boxes, telephone lines and private service boxes are installed on the pavements,” points out S Kasthuri Rangan, secretary of Choolaimedu Exnora.

Studies indicate that on an average, residential entrances in Chennai are 30 to 40 metres wide and steep access points (mostly one metre high) to the roads have resulted in ups and downs along the footpaths every 30 metres, he adds.

As there are not enough marked pedestrian crossings in the city, people are forced to jump over barricades, he argues.

“Anyone crossing the Tidel Park area along OMR can spot many IT professionals and college students jumping over the separators to reach the other side of the road, putting their lives at risk,” chips in S Hemanth, a Taramani resident. “To add to this, motorcyclists often ride on the footpath,” he adds.

Highlighting another aspect, Joseph Samuel, a councillor from Ambattur, says that with storm water drains not being laid on 40 per cent of the roads, footpaths are missing in many localities. But in a few extended areas, the Corporation has come up with an innovative idea of dividing the pavements into two, allowing the pedestrians to use them despite shops functioning along the inner side and this plan can be expanded to other roads, he adds.

(To be continued)