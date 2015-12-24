CHENNAI: With ongoing litigation in the Madras High Court over revision of auto fares, trade unions have threatened to go on a state-wide strike if the Government reduces the auto fares.

According to AITUC Auto Workers’ Federation general secretary J Seshasayanam, a decision to this effect was taken after consulting different trade unions on Wednesday. “I had consulted 18 auto rickshaw trade unions, who have extended their support for a strike, if auto fares are reduced. It is unfair to bring down the fares as the move would affect drivers,” he said.