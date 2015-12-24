Auto Unions Warn of Strike over Fare Row
By Express News Service | Published: 24th December 2015 05:21 AM |
Last Updated: 24th December 2015 05:21 AM | A+A A- |
CHENNAI: With ongoing litigation in the Madras High Court over revision of auto fares, trade unions have threatened to go on a state-wide strike if the Government reduces the auto fares.
According to AITUC Auto Workers’ Federation general secretary J Seshasayanam, a decision to this effect was taken after consulting different trade unions on Wednesday. “I had consulted 18 auto rickshaw trade unions, who have extended their support for a strike, if auto fares are reduced. It is unfair to bring down the fares as the move would affect drivers,” he said.