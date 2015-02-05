CHENNAI:Over 600 students of the YMCA College of Physical Education observed a dawn to dusk protest fast, demanding better facilities in hostels.

Holding flags and banners, the students also displayed bottles of contaminated water from the hostels.

During a visit by the National Council last Friday to the Chennai campus, the students approached the members with their demands of good drinking water, better hostel rooms and qualitative food. When the council did not respond, they went on a strike forcing the council representatives to promise that their problems would be resolved. But, the students said they received information on Monday evening that the affixed signature on the assurance was not valid as it lacked an authorised seal, and hence the protest from the early hours of Tuesday.

“The water is extremely dirty, and often eight or nine of us are made to stay in rooms meant for three,” said a student representative. “We pay Rs 60,000 as annual fee.

Besides this, the college has made well over Rs 2 crore last year by renting out the ground for functions. We want that money to be used to improve our facilities,” he added.

Students also alleged that the SC/ST scholarships allotted by the government has not been disbursed.

According to students the college authorities have promised to respond to the demands coming Monday.