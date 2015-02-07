CHENNAI:The future would provide ample career opportunities for NIFT students at the textile industry, said Harmander Singh, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi.

Addressing students at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Chennai, during the inaugural function of the three-day inter-collegiate cultural fest Fashion Spectrum on Thursday, Singh encouraged the students to be innovative as it created better career prospects. “There are constant expectations from the students of these institutions by the industry and innovators are in high demand. Professionals need to evolve, think and adapt to new challenges,” he said. To explore avenues for innovation in fashion technology and business, Singh urged the students to make use of the first National Fashion Olympiad (NFO) organised by the college, alongside the cultural events at Fashion Spectrum. Besides NFO, the three-day fete will have a dose of music, dance, fashion shows, designing competitions and an exhibition showcasing the art of students and faculty at NIFT, Chennai.