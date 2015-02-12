Baking Workshop by MAD

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: Make a Difference (MAD) is conducting a baking workshop called ‘Bake Out’ at The Park hotel on February 28. Bake Out will include baking demonstrations for enthusiasts, introducing them to four exotic recipes from the executive chefs of The Park.

The workshop will give an opportunity for participants to contribute towards a worthy cause.

Each session will include 40 participants, who will also get to take part in an interactive session with the chefs, where they can ask them questions and get replies on the spot.

The participants will also get take away goodie bags, which will include details of the recipe from the demonstration by the expert chefs.

MAD has previously organised similar events across the country earlier. Proceeds of the event will go for educating children at risk.

The registration fee is priced at `2000 per person. If three or more people register together, there is a combo offer of `1800 per person.