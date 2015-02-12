CHENNAI: The protest over the selection of judges to be appointed to the Madras High Court took a dramatic turn on Wednesday, with the agitating lawyers shouting slogans against the Chief Justice and even barging into the court hall even as the bench he headed was hearing a case.

The Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) had announced that its members would boycott all court proceedings on Wednesday over the alleged disrespect by Chief Justice S K Kaul, who refused to meet the association members who wanted to submit a memorandum to him.

On Wednesday, the lawyers took out a rally inside the High Court premises, reportedly raising slogans against the CJ. In the meantime, a group of advocates entered the Chief Justice’s court and insisted that other senior advocates, who were present to represent their cases, refrain from the court proceedings.

However, Chief Justice Kaul who was witnessing the drama refused to retire from the proceedings and continued to hear all the listed cases for the day.

Later, the agitating lawyers proceeded to a few other court halls and ensured that all proceedings were halted.

During its general body meeting on Monday, the MHAA had adopted a resolution urging the Chief Justice and the Collegium to uphold the principle of social justice while filling up vacancies of High Court judges.

It alleged that the association was continuously being ignored from consultations during the judges’ appointment.

The MHAA members are likely to boycott all court proceedings on Friday as well to press their demands.