CHENNAI:Burglars broke into two flats in a complex at Kelambakkam, near here, and escaped with nearly 50 sovereigns of gold and a kg of silver articles.

Police said the burglars targetted the flats at ‘Jaganath Meadows’ at Thaiyur near Kelambakkam, when the residents were out of station.

The robbery came to light when Jaganath and his wife Kanimozhi returned home on Monday night and found the doors broken open and the 50 sovereigns of gold jewels and a kg of silver articles missing. The couple was working in an IT company at Navalur.

Similarly, the resident in the other apartment, Suresh also returned home the same night and he too found the valuables - 17 sovereigns of jewels - stolen.

Based on complaints, the Kelambakkam police registered a case and collected evidences from the scene. Further investigations are on