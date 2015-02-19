CHENNAI:On the day when Team India met its arch rival Pakistan at their first World Cup Cricket in Adelaide, a motley bunch of sportspersons were busy playing a different ball game back home.

On the grounds of the Loyola College, these visually challenged players were engrossed in a game of volleyball held as part of the college’s Sports Day. Over 60 college students belonging to 11 teams from across the State took part in the fourth State-level volleyball tournament.

With the players being visually challenged, both partially and totally, the rules had to be tweaked. They were rather simple, but the major difference was that the ball was passed under the net and not above as in the usual game. On both sides, four players with low vision stood as the blockers on the front flanks, while the rest were attackers.

Beyond this, the game was just the same — blocking strong shots, spot on passing and smashes that tore a hole through the opposition’s defence.

Not surprisingly in a country full of cricket fanatics like India, there were quite a few at the volleyball venue who caught up with the cricket action down under, on FM and the Internet.

“It was a mammoth task getting together 11 teams from the district and another three in the city. The preparations started a month ago, and a week before the game, we updated the captains about the schedule, venue and other details,” said Suresh K, one of the student organisers of the event.

The event was supported by the Rotract Club of Drishti, a social outreach wing of the Rotary Club of Madras Coromandal.

Into its fourth year now, the tournament has seen a good response over the years. There used to be matches for schools and college students across two days in the previous editions. However, lack of funds has forced the organisers to limit the competition to to one day for just college students.

In the finals, the team from Thanjavur district defeated Villupuram to emerge as the top team in the tournament.

During the valedictory function, Jyothi Maggu, a visually-challenged athlete and gold medal winning swimmer, was honoured.