CHENNAI: The DMK’s highest decision making body, the General Council, is meeting on January 9 to elect the party’s president, general secretary and treasurer.

With 45 years at the helm, ageing patriarch Karunanidhi remains one of the longest serving chief. Veteran K Anbazhagan took over as general secretary in the wake of the desertion of most of the top leaders either when MGR launched the AIADMK or during the crackdown in the emergency.

The post of treasurer was a key position held by Karunanidhi, when Anna was alive and later MGR took over from him. The heir-apparent MK Stalin took over from Sadiq Basha, who retired from active politics due to poor health and later passed away.

Besides the top three positions, there are three deputy general secretaries and a principal general secretary. But, these are nominated posts which does not carry much weight.

While the ailing and inactive N Veerasamy remains the principal general secretary, the deputy general secretaries are K Duraimurugan, VP Duraisamy and Sarguna Pandian.

Any change in the nominated posts would, however, send strong signals about the emerging leaders in the party and those who have fallen out of favour. While Veerasamy is likely to be replaced, it is to be seen whether Duraimurugan who does not accept Stalin as his leader retains the post. According to party sources, deputy secretaries

Duraisamy and Sarguna Pandian are expected to be replaced with Stalin loyalists.

Speculation is rife about Anbazhagan’s elevation as vice-president so that Stalin could replace him as General Secretary.

However, the post of general secretary is a powerful post held by party founder C N Annadurai himself till his death and Stalin’s elevation to that key position is very much uncertain at the moment.

After the drubbing in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK had completed its organisational elections right from the grass roots level of panchayats. Changes have taken place at the town panchayat, union and area units of the party which witnessed stiff contests with the blessings of the regional satraps.

The number of district units had been increased to 65 from 30. Although, there were many new faces, they were either camp followers of Stalin or the supporters of the satraps owing allegiance to the heir-apparent. There were only a few surprises in some districts including Kanyakumari where Stalin loyalist Sureshrajan who won as district secretary was not able to ensure his supporters’ victory in the district. In Tiruppur too Swamynathan, close associate of Stalin, lost his post.

Some of the key leaders who opposed Stalin had been sidelined and left licking their wounds. They included Inbasekaran and Mullaivendan of Dharmapuri, Senguttavan of Krishnagiri, N Selvaraj in Tiruchy, SS Palanimanickam in Thanjavur, Karuppasamy Pandian in Tirunelveli, Palanisamy in Coimbatore and Anitha Radhakrishnan in Thoothukudi.