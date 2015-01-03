CMDA Without Vice-chairman for More Than Three Years

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is functioning without a vice-chairman for more than three years and this is having an impact on major policy decisions, according to CMDA sources.

According to Town and Country Planning Act, the vice-chairman has vast powers and functions and is more or less equal to the chairman or minister for urban development.

This post is usually being occupied by principal secretary or additional chief secretary cadre but after the transfer and retirement of Susan Mathew, the post has remained vacant since May 2011.

This also had an impact on major policy decisions, including the Second Master Plan Monitoring and Review Committee. It is learnt that the vice-chairman acts as a chairman of the six committees that fall under the Second Master Plan’s Monitoring and Review Meeting and these committee should have been meeting frequently.

However, in most of the cases it had hardly been convened three or four times. The meeting of the Second Master Plan Committee on Traffic and Transportation, which was likely to have been convened after more than two years on January 5, 2015, was postponed abruptly.

The meeting was to discuss various important infrastructure projects.

It is learnt most of the projects in CMDA is also progressing at a snail’s pace. It is learnt that housing and urban secretary who is looking after various departments and has different responsibilities may not have adequate time to take care of the additional responsibilities.

Sources say that peri-urban areas of Chennai is facing the threat of unplanned development as CMDA has yet to complete a single detailed development plan. Had there been a vice-chairman then the DDPs would have reviewed. It is learnt that DDPs for Villivakkam, Velachery, Ambattur, Nazarethpet and Perumbakam, with the objective of providing land uses as well as improvement of infrastructure in these areas has yet to be prepared.

The Second Master Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area came into being on September 2, 2008 after which CMDA initiated action to prepare DDPs for areas in CMA in a phased manner. These include land use zoning, creating infrastructure like parks and play fields, link roads besides identifying commercial and industrial areas so that balanced development takes place.

But in the seventh year barring Villivakkam all the DDPs are still pending.

Representation of VC and principal secretary of HOUD in various committees in CMDA

Sl No Details of Committee As VC

As Principal secy

1. CMDA Board of authority VC

Member

2. Admin and finance comm. Chairman

----

3. Promotion comm. For panel preparation Approval auth

----

4. Regularisation Monitoring comm. Convenor

-----

5. Committee of sr Officers Chairman

----

6. MSB Panel Proposal

approval auth ----

7. High level coordination comm. MRTS Chairman

Member

8. CUMTA vice

chairman member

Second Master Plan—Monitoring and

Review committee

a. Eco and employment comm. Chairman

b. Shelter comm. Chairman

c. Infrastructure comm. Chairman

d. Investment and planning comm. Chairman

e. Land use and environ comm. Chairman

f. Traffic and transportation comm. chairman