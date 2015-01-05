CHENNAI: VRINTREPID, an NGO in Thiruninravur which works towards the upliftment of students, conducted a free educational camp in the city recently. The camp was aimed at asserting students who will be taking their Higher Secondary public examination this year.

T Malarvizhi, District Educational Officer, Tiruvallur, gave a motivating speech at the camp. She exhorted the students to concentrate more on studies. She also gave them guidance on how to prepare for the examination. More than 200 students, teachers and parents participated in the camp.

D Joshua, president, VRINTREPID, gave tips and suggestions to the participants. That apart, a career guidance programme was conducted by members of VRINTREPID.

Mementoes were also presented to the guests by Saravanan, secretary, VRINTREPID.