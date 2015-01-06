CHENNAI: Maintaining that Rajinikanth-starrer Linga has burnt their fingers, distributors of the big-budget movie has approached Madras High Court seeking permission to hold a token fast in the city to press the super-star and the producers to make good the losses.

Marina Pictures, represented by its managing partner R Singaravadivelan, has sought a direction to the Police Commissioner to grant permission to hold a hunger strike at any one of the permitted places in the City on January 10. In the release of the movie, he had suffered huge losses in Tiruchy and Thanjavur areas.

According to petitioner, involved in the distribution of films in the State, he had collected `8 crore from theatre owners in Tiruchy and Thanjavur districts and purchased the distribution rights. However, the film failed and the collection was poor resulting in huge losses for the theatre owners. They were insisting the petitioner to repay the amount for the loss incurred by them. Immediately, the petitioner approached the producers of the film -- Eros International and Vendhar Movies -- to compensate the losses. He also addressed a letter to Rajinikanth in this connection. As there was no response from the trio, petitioner and others decided to hold a hunger strike either at Valluvar Kottam or near the Government Guest House in Chepauk on January 10. When approached, the City Police Commissioner did not even receive the letter dated January 3 seeking the permission, petitioner contended.