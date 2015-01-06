CHENNAI: It is a well known fact that carnatic artistes look forward to the Margazhi season, as this is the time the city blossoms into a crucible and all artistes converge, giving rasikas a visual treat. Resonating with the festive spirit was the December Season Awards 2014-15, which recognised the talent of vocal, violin, tambura, mridangam and veena artistes.

The event, which was held recently, started with a carnatic music recital that enthralled the audience. It was a conglomeration of sabhas, rasikas and artistes. The awards were distributed by Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetty.

The evening saw around 42 sabhas and trusts including Brahma Gana Sabha, Music Academy, Narada Gana Sabha, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha and others honouring the awardees with various titles such as Natya Kala Choodamani, Nataka Kalajyothi, among others.

P Unnikrishnan, Bombay Jayashree, Leela Samson and Radhika Sarath Kumar were a few among the awardees. Some of the awards that were given included Sangeetha Mamani Award to P Unnikrishnan, Lifetime Achievement Award to K J Yesudas, Natya Kalanidhi Award to Vyjayanthimala Bali, Natya Kaladhar Award to Radhika Sarathkumar and Viswa Kala Bharathi Award to Bombay Jayashree.