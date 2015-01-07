CHENNAI: The LIC of India has installed three reverse osmosis (RO) plants at the office of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) here, in an effort to provide visitors fresh drinking water.

Taking cognizance of the lack of drinking water for the public and several hundreds of lawyers who frequent the SCDRC and the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Fora offices in the city, the LIC on Monday installed the plants at a total cost of `1.5 lakh through a Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative. The plants were inaugurated in the presence of T Sitharaman, zonal manager of the South Zone, LIC, and Justice R Regupathi, president of the SCDR. “Three floors of the building have not had any water for the public and lawyers who come to the consumer forum. That is why we have installed the RO plants,” said an LIC official. Regional Managers A Subbarayan and S Johnson were present.