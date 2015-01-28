CHENNAI: With the new bundle of joy in hand, mothers often tend to neglect their health. While it is absolutely possible to get back in shape if they take to fitness immediately after delivery, few give this a serious thought, given the other responsibilities that cloud their lives, according to Mumbai-based health and fitness expert Namita Jain. “Their priorities are not themselves anymore. And if they delay taking to diet and fitness, and too much time lapses, then it becomes hard to get back in shape,” she says. With her new book, Post Baby Bounce, Namita, who was in the city recently, aims to give all new mothers a reliable guide to fitness — exercise, diet and more.

When one says fitness, it doesn’t mean new mothers have to enrol in a gym and work out for hours, the key is to start slow and steady, says Namita, who has been in the field for over 25 years. “The body is undergoing changes, the mother is tired. So, hitting the gym as soon as you deliver is not going to work for the body and the mother,” says the author of 10 books including Sexy at Sixty, Figure it Out and Jaldi Fit among others.

However, the few exercises that mothers can start with include flexibility exercise or stretching, exercises that help build stamina like walking cycling, swimming, or any game, if one is inclined to sports. Then there are exercises that help strengthen the back, stomach, upper body and muscles. “With lifting the baby frequently, one’s posture is compromised and also tends to get a backache. While a mother is encouraged to do gentle walking and other exercises as soon as she delivers, all exercises should be monitored by a certified exercise trainer so that the technique is correct,” she adds.

Besides fitness, Post Baby Bounce includes a section on a normal vs cesarean delivery, changes that happen in the body during delivery, nutrition, breastfeeding post delivery, and also the diet plan once the mother stops breastfeeding the baby. “There is an entire section on how to eat right, tips on eating out, how much to eat, intake of water and how to grocery shop intelligently,” she says. “Traditionally, in India, people tend to feed the mothers laddoos and chips because they feel that the mother needs energy during pregnancy. The focus should be on nutrition rather than heavy food because the latter brings in weight gain and sluggishness,” she says. An ideal meal, according to her should have cereals, proteins, fruits or vegetables, and fat in balanced quantities.

Post Baby Bounce, published by Harper Collins, is priced at Rs 250.