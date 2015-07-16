Home Cities Chennai

12 Corporations Among 32 Locations Eyeing Smart Tag

Proposals to be reviewed by State-level committee with chief secretary as chairman

Published: 16th July 2015 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2015 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: The State government will soon be short listing potential smart cities from a list of 32 that has population of more than one lakh.

According to information available with Express, there are over 32 cities which have more than one lakh population and included under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), a 10-year programme with an investment of around `2 lakh crore. AMRUT aims at rejuvenating 500 cities and towns across India and it is learnt that efforts are on to add Namakkal and Villupuram under the scheme.

“There are 12 municipal corporations which are potential smart cities among the Amrut cities. These will enter the challenge round for selection by the Union government,” sources said. The cities would have to prepare a Smart City Proposal that will be the basis for selection of 20 cities all over India for the year 2015-16.

12 Corporations.JPGThe proposals would be reviewed by a State-level high powered steering committee (HPSC) having chief secretary as chairman and principal secretary of municipal administration and water supply department as member secretary. The committee would comprise finance secretary, housing secretary, representative from union Ministry of Urban Development, mayors of corporations, corporation commissioners, managing director of TWAD, managing director of Metro Water and director of municipal administration. It would provide a platform for exchange of ideas relating to development of smart cities besides overseeing the process of first stage Intra-State Competition on the basis of stage-1 criteria. However, the question remains whether the whole city would be converted into smart city or a part of it would be taken up that will have smart solutions.

The State government is planning to implement smart cities under three different concepts. These include Retrofitting - planing in an existing built-up area to achieve smart city objectives in 500 acres; Re-development - replacement of existing built-up environment and enable co-creation of new layout with enhanced infrastructure using mixed land use in a minimum area of 50 acres; and Greenfield Development - introducing smart solutions in previously vacant area which could be more than 250 acres.

Each smart city is likely to have an advisory forum chaired by the district collector and comprise the local MP, MLA, mayor and local youth besides NGOs and slum level federations. The proposal would include a Vision of the City. This would have area development plan and pan city development. The focus would be on transformative projects having the highest possible impact on economic growth as well as improving the quality of life of all including poor in the city. There would also be a financing plan for complete life cycle of the projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp