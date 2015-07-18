CHENNAI: Over 850 doctors from all over India attended the third annual conference TRENDO 2015 of the Endocrine Society of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in Kodaikanal. The participants included 75 expert faculty from all over the country and international experts from the United States. The event, which was a fusion of conference was a fusion of lectures, workshops, clinical case seminars, paper presentations and debates, gave a platform for physicians, endocrinologists, diabetologists, obstetricians and paediatricians to update themselves on the recent advances in the field. Several international faculty attended the two-day event.