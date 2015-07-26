CHENNAI: A 20-year-old engineering student riding a two-wheeler was killed in a road mishap while his friend riding pillion survived with injuries after the bike rammed into a bus near Perungalathur.

Police said Abiraj Ujjain, a native of Jaipur and pursuing second year BE at a private university in Kattankulathur, picked up his friend Rakhsat Vinayak visiting him. The duo was heading to Kattankulathur from Tambaram at 10.30 pm on Friday when an unidentified vehicle brushed the bike causing the rider to lose control and ram into a bus ferrying employees of an automobile company. The duo was admitted to a private hospital in Kattankulathur where Abiraj succumbed on Saturday.