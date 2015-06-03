CHENNAI: With filing of nomination for RK Nagar bypoll commencing today (June 3), the opposition remains in a disarray as some parties are yet to draw up their strategy to face the election. As a prelude to the by-election, District Election Officer and Commissioner of Chennai Corporation Vikram Kapur held discussions with representatives of all parties while Election Commission sources said Corporation Zonal Officer Sourirajan has been appointed as the Returning Officer.

Last date for filing nominations is June 10. Candidates could file their papers at any of the Zonal offices or at the Ripon Building. Three flying squad teams, six static surveillance teams and a video surveillance team have been formed to monitor the election expenditures.

The AIADMK has fielded Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and the 50-member team of election in-charges comprising all senior functionaries of the party, including Finance Minister O Panneerselvam, have started their campaign in RK Nagar.

The DMK, PMK, MDMK and VCK and PT have announced a boycott for various reasons. The decision of the CPM and CPI would be known today. Meanwhile, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan said the party would make known its decision within a day or two, while the mood in the Congress apparently is not in favour of entering the contest. The DMDK and the BJP have already held one round of talks on the by-election even as independent candidate and social worker Traffic Ramaswamy is seeking the support of all opposition parties. But none has stuck its neck out so far.

TMC president GK Vasan said the AIADMK had been winning all the by-elections. Since 2001, only the ruling party had won 22 bypolls and in this election too, the trend might not change. TMC, which did not contest the Srirangam bypoll, might take such an easy option.

Disgraced DMK Leader Questions MK

Disgraced Stalin loyalist and former organising secretary of DMK, PV Kalayanasundaram, under suspension for the past 10 months, on Tuesday questioned the decision of party president M Karunanidhi to boycott RK Nagar bypoll. In a letter to the DMK chief, copies of which were released to the media, Kalayasundaram said “winning or losing the election is not the question before us. It is a question of whether we are going to be contestants or just spectators.” He also pointed out that using the opportunity, the DMK could begin its campaign for the 2016 Assembly elections from RK Nagar. “The DMK should contest the RK Nagar by-election. If the party decides to support some individuals or some political parties which have lesser popularity, it would mean that the image of the DMK would come down among the people”, he said and urged Karunanidhi to reconsider the poll boycott.