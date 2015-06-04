CHENNAI: Residents of Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) apartment at Maduravoyal here woke up to the shocking news of a suspected double murder of two minors, whose decomposed bodies was found inside one of the apartments that was locked from outside.

The incident came to light after the residents’ welfare association informed the police on Wednesday morning about foul stench from the house.

The victims were identified as Ishwarya Priyadarshini (13) and Jaya Krishna Prabhu (11), studying in Class 8 and Class 5 respectively. Their parents are lawyers, Ravi practicising at Poonamalle Special Court and Mageshwari in Chidambaram. The couple separated about a year ago and the children have been living with Ravi since then.

In the morning, police received a call from the residents complaining about stench from the locked house at TNHB apartment on CMDA Colony, First Street.

“Ravi used to lock the children inside whenever he went out. So the neighbours did not find anything amiss as they found the house locked. Only after the foul smell from the house they grew suspicious,” said a police officer investigating the case.

Following the alert, police arrived at the apartment and broke open the two-bedroom flat. Inside, they found the bodies of the two children in one of the bedrooms.

Police officers said the children are believed to have died at least five days ago, and the bodies were so badly decomposed that they were not able to ascertain if there were any external injuries.

Green Enclave Residents’ Welfare Association president Raj Kumar told Express that the neighbours last saw Ravi a week ago, on May 28.