CHENNAI: Advocate and father of two children who were found dead in a Maduravoyal flat remains untraced four days after the incident.

Top police officials confirmed that the man had indeed committed the murder before he fled the house.

“It is a clear case of murder. However, we are still waiting to hear from the doctors to confirm how the death occurred so that we will know how the children were killed”, said a senior police official who added that the conclusive autopsy results were yet to be received.

Advocate Ravi who was pracitising in Poonamallee Special Court was last seen in the apartment on May 28. Police broke into his flat on June 3, to find his dead children Ishwarya Priyadarshini (13) and Jaya Krishna Prabhu (11), after the residents complained of a foul smell coming from the locked flat.

Preliminary probe showed that Ravi and his wife Mageshwari who is an advocate in Cuddalore got separated a couple of years ago after marrying in 2001.

Ravi used to threaten Mageshwari that he would kill the children and commit suicide if she did not meet the expenses, saying that he had to vacate the house by May 31.