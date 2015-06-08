CHENNAI: Capping a controversy that had grown wider and deeper over the days, the IIT-Madras decided to revoke the de-recognition of the students group Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle (APSC) following an emergency meeting of the Board of Students (BoS) on Sunday evening.

The decision of the Dean of Students (DoST) to de-recognise the group for alleged violation of the institute’s guidelines triggered a major controversy that reached the national Capital after various political parties and organisations took it up as a case of muzzling freedom of expression. Meanwhile, a parallel discussion analysed the issue as an indication of caste tensions within the campus.

Putting the issue to rest, authorities of IIT-Madras on Sunday evening acknowledged that the guidelines which APSC was alleged to have flouted were publicised on the institute’s website only on April 18, four days after their meeting on Ambedkar Jayanti.

The meeting was one of the incidents cited in an anonymous complaint to the Ministry of Human Resources (MHRD) which subsequently asked the IIT-Madras management for its comments.

A week after the letter was sent, the Dean of Students de-recognised the group. In hindsight, admitted DoST Sivakumar Srinivasan in a mail to APSC members, other options could have been considered.

“I have taken into consideration your note stating that guidelines were circulated to students via mail only on 18th April, 2015, while your event was on 14th April, 2015. Noting that the guidelines were not disseminated when the meeting took place, in hindsight it appears that other options could have been considered,” he said.

“We see this as a result of the protests by students and progressive and democratic forces across the country. This is a small step in a fight to ensure that anything under the sun can be discussed and debated in the public sphere,” said Akhil B, a member of APSC.

The APSC members first met institute director Bhaskar Ramamoorthi, who requested them to meet the dean. Accepting their argument, the dean reinstated the recognition of the group as an independent student body, and after consultation with them, professor Milind Brahme from the Department of Humanities was made faculty advisor, a mandatory mechanism to recognise a student body.

By late evening, a joint statement signed by the institute director, dean and APSC members was issued to announce the decision.

“The BoS met and discussed the issues raised by APSC regarding modifications to, and suggestions for ensuring uniform application of the guidelines for independent student bodies. Some of these will be implemented by the Office of Dean (Students), while the Student Affairs Council, Board of Students, and Senate will take up the modifications in due course for consideration as per established procedure,” the statement said.