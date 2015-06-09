CHENNAI: Until last weekend, the only thing you could get for breakfast as early as 7.30 am was a typical South Indian breakfast. However, with a little imagination and an incentive to do due justice to their name, ‘Waffles thru the day’ promises a sweet or savoury morning meal a little after day break. Power couple — W Anand, an architect by profession, and wife Minakshi who is into construction — tell us that their travels all over the world often beckoned that they tried as many waffle haunts as they possibly could. And in the beginning of the year, they decided to put their minds and recipes together to bring their favourites on a real time menu.

Their son, 16-year-old Mukund who is gearing up to assist in the kitchen before he heads off to Oxford later in the year, gives us a gist of our choices. “My favourite is the chocolate chip waffle,” he says with a broad smile. “But there’s also the brandied raisin one, a Caribbean option with grilled chicken and Carribean jerk sauce and my mother’s buttermilk waffle using her own recipe.” Watch out for their gourmet pancakes such as the Prawn Avocado one on weekends and a lamb pie that we’re definitely going to be ordering on our next visit.

Set up at Anand’s old office on a quiet residential street in Indira Nagar, the space that is just as few days old is compact and cozy, with a room to seat about 25 people. Anand tells us, “The idea is to have this be a neighbourhood cafe, and we’re already planning our next one in Medavakkam.”

Waffles thru the day is located at 5th Street, Indira Nagar, Adyar between 7.30 am and 10 pm.