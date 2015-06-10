CHENNAI: The Income Tax department has conducted simultaneous raids on 30 locations belonging to the Chettinad Group of Companies today morning, including the group's headquarters at Rani Seethai Hall.

Sources, both in the IT Department and close to the Group, confirmed said raids. Most of the Group's locations being raided are in Tamil Nadu, while a few are in Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai. Sources also denied that the raids were brought as a result of the ongoing tussle between Group Patriarch M A M Ramaswamy and adopted son M A M R Muthiah alias S Ayyapan. Ramaswamy publicly disowned Ayyapan during a press meet in Chennai yesterday.

"The raid is only on a suspicion of IT evasion and not related to the current controversy in anyway," said the source.

