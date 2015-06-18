CHENNAI:At least seven new classrooms were inaugurated at Chennai Higher Secondary school on Subburayan Street in Shenoy Nagar, recently. The construction of the classrooms were completed by Madras Mylapore Round Table 3 (MMRT3) and Madras Ladies Circle 4 (MMLC4) with assistance from the Roundtable India Trust and Round Table India Foundation. The construction was undertaken to accommodate the growing number of students.

During the inauguration, Pavan Voora, chairman of MMRT3, announced that they would also procure the furniture for the classrooms.

Rajesh Goel, secretary of MMRT3 and Vani Vijay, secretary of MMLC4 added that they had already constructed a clinic room and inaugurated a clinic block for “Shri Arunodyam” in Korattur/Padi, which would be used for treatment of Specially children, just last month. Area 2 chairman Shriram Duvvuri and Area 2 project convener Ankit Gupta, who were also present at the inauguration, along with the national president Deepak were all praise for the efforts of MMRT3 and MMLC4 for upholding the credo of Roundtable India - ‘Freedom Through Education’.