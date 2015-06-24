Bunty, a three-year-old Pomeranian, started to look thinner than usual, in summer, and lost close to one kg of weight. Its owner Anuradha was worried if this sudden weight loss was abnormal, only to realise that canines tend to shed a few pounds due to various reasons. Vijay, a dog owner, says that the dogs cannot stand the heat during the season and their appetite changes and hence, their food habits. This certainly reduces the weight – not by a significant amount – and has found it to be more prevalent in the foreign breeds.

“Dogs tend to pant a lot, more than how much they normally do during summers. They become dehydrated and also tend to lose appetite and naturally, their weight reduces, because there is an increased expenditure of energy while they pant,” says R Sokkalingam, veterinarian at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

And if weight loss is natural, how much is acceptable? Sokkalingam says that if the canines shed up to two kilograms, it’s safe, but if it goes beyond that, the dogs need to be rushed to a vet, who will treat them, probably inject some saline water. It’s always advisable to give them a lot of fruit and water to keep them hydrated.

Another reason that the veterinarian cites is the female dog’s menstrual cycle may attract the male dogs in the vicinity. They lose their appetite as a consequence.

On the other hand, the pups experience a wormy trouble. They have the additional problems of worms, which reduce their weight even further, feel pet owners and veterinarians. Sokkalingam adds that, with the water levels reducing and pups being naughty, they tend to consume impure water, which is more commonly available during summer.

“They tend to consume such impure water. Periodical de-worming might work, in case the weight loss in puppies goes beyond the acceptable level,” he says.

Breeds that are originally from colder countries such as the Siberian Husky are more vulnerable to the change in temperature and tend to suffer from severe consequences that require urgent medical attention. Sokkalingam goes on to speak about the condition of two such imported canines that could not withstand the heat and lost up to nine kilos.

“Understanding where the dogs come from and the temperature in which they need to be raised, is important. In this case, the owners were not aware of the difference between being in an air-conditioned room and out in the open. Exposure to the Chennai summer made the dogs lose up to nine kilos, which is not healthy at all. This condition is also more common in breeds like the pug, boxer and the bull dog,” he adds.