CHENNAI:The Corporation of Chennai has scrapped plans to construct a pedestrian subway opposite Meenakshi College on Arcot Road, and is instead making plans for an overpass, according to officials.

The Corporation, in 2014, proposed to construct five pedestrian subways in the city, at a cost of `13.26 crore. Besides the one opposite Meenakshi College, the remaining four subways were to come up near Vadapalani bus depot, next to Gandhi statue on Marina Beach, on Gangadheeswarar Koil Street on Purasawalkam High Road and at the Medavakkam Tank Road junction on Konnur High Road.

However, officials told City Express that plans for constructing a subway opposite Meenakshi College had been dropped.

“Instead, we are looking to construct an overpass with escalator facilities. This would require minimal land acquisition as the two entry/exit arms of the overpass would take up very little space on the footpath,” an official said.

Besides, college authorities are said to have requested the Corporation to construct an additional exit arm landing on their premises. “We are likely to entertain their request, but we have asked the college to depute a security guard of their own to maintain and watch over who enters the college through the exit provided for them,” an official said. However, there are no change in plans for the Vadapalani bus depot, which will get a subway soon to ease pedestrian movement. Both these projects have gained traction while the other three subway proposals are likely to take more time.

With regard to the proposal to construct a pedestrian subway opposite the Secretariat on Rajaji Salai, instead of relying on a third party design consultant hired through Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFS), Corporation officials will be doing the design themselves.

“Getting clearance from the Archaeological Society of India (ASI) is a big hurdle in the project. If the third party consultants present a grandiose proposal, in all likelihood, it will be rejected. Even otherwise, there is every probability that ASI will not be ready to clear the project. So, in order to save costs, Corporation engineers will be designing it,” said a senior official. “We will also be sending the design proposal to the Tamil Nadu police since it is a high security area,” the official added.

Senior officials said that both the Rajaji Salai subway and the extension to the pedestrian overpass from Egmore Railway Station to Gandhi Irwin Road, will be designed such that it incorporates historically significant elements.