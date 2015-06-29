CHENNAI: In its one-of-a-kind initiative to help and assist practising veterinarians in the world, the Madras Veterinary College, in association with the Royal Veterinary College, London, launched eight e-courses in veterinary and animal sciences, at the college on Friday. The project has been funded by the British Council Division of the British High Commission in India under its Knowledge Economy Partnership programme of 2013.

There are eight courses developed in four thematic areas — farm management, livestock product technology, veterinary laboratory diagnosis and veterinary clinical science. The courses have been developed in Moodle - an open source learning platform. “This is the first time a veterinary college in the country has launched an e-course,” said Dr S Thilagar, vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANIVAS). Each course will be supervised by an expert in the area. This way, the practising vets would not even need any physical presence of senior veterinarians. Practising veterinarians all over the world can avail the service,” he added.

Each course comprises six to eight modules. Apart from these modules, the courses will also have pre and post evaluation, case studies, assignments and webinars. The total duration of the course is 10 to 12 weeks. On completion of the course, participants will be awarded certificates by both Madras Veterinary College and Royal Veterinary College. The courses will be available on www.globalvetacademy.com