CHENNAI: The 3rd annual two-day conference of the Endocrine Society of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be held on July 11 and 12, at Hotel Kodai International, Kodaikanal.

TRENDO (Emerging trends in Endocrinology and Diabetes) 2015, is proposed to address clinical applications and controversies in diabetes, thyroid disorders and adrenal diseases.

International faculty addressing the event will include Dr Stephen J Winters and Prakash L Mokshagundam, both from the University of Louisville. For more information and registration for the conference contact, 9940582328.