CHENNAI: The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), which have been struggling owing to delay in payment of their invoices by large public sector units and the corporates, have something to cheer about during this Budget with the Union government planning to set up Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS).

Reacting to the announcements of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, C Muthusami, president of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA), and C K Mohan, its vice-president, said the scheme to set up and operate the institutional mechanism to facilitate the financing of trade receivables of MSMEs would save many sick units which have been forced to shut shop because of the delay in payment of invoices by the corporates. They said thousands of crore worth of payment was due from the corporates and public sector units and establishment of TReDS would improve the liquidity in the MSME sector significantly.

Mohan said that at least 50 per cent of the MSME units in the State have turned sick. He said the MSMEs wanted judicial power under Delayed Payment Act so that MSMEs don’t have to go to the High Court to settle the issue. “It could be settled by the District Industries Centre itself,” he said. However, MSME welcomes the plan to establish TReDS.

TANSTIA also welcomed Micro Units Development Refinance Agency (MUDRA) Bank to refinance MSME sector besides setting up of SETU (Self- employment and talent utilisation), a techno-financial, incubation and facilitation programme to support start-up businesses, and other self-employment activities.

Mohan welcomed the announcement regarding ESI. “This will end the ‘Inpector Raj’. Earlier it was mandatory for all small businesses to opt only for ESI,” he said. “Now the employee can choose either ESI or a Health Insurance product, recognised by the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDA),” he added.