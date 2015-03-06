CHENNAI: The class XII State Board Exams started on a happy note on Thursday, as language papers including Tamil-I, French-I, Hindi-I and Sanskrit-I were undemanding, according to students.

Parents, who appeared more anxious than their wards ahead of the exams, heaved a sigh of relief on learning that the papers were easy.

“Though we expected that the Tamil-I paper would not be too tough, we didn’t expect it to be so easy. But, I had prepared well,” said a happy Mira Bashyam of St Anne’s Matriculation Hr Sec School, Peerkankaranai.

K Sumithra, a student of a Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School, agreed and expressed confidence of scoring good marks in the language paper.

“There is always some anxiety,” said an apprehensive K Ganesan, who was waiting for his daughter outside the exam centre.

Another parent, Jayakumar Nair had dropped his son Sharath to the school for the Sanskrit paper.

“Today I was anxious. I gave him some tips and asked him to present the paper neatly,” he said.

A DAV student, Sharath however, brought smile on his father’s face. “The paper was easy. We had numerous revisions and I knew all the questions. It was on expected lines,” Sharath said.

The Hindi paper, though easy, however, had one ‘match the following’ question having two right answers, according to B Vijayalakshmi, who is a teacher for almost three decades.

“This caused some confusion. Otherwise, the question paper was easy,” a teacher of Guru Nanak Matriculation Higher Secondary School told Express.

As has been the trend over the years, girl students outnumbered boys appearing for the exam. While the number of girls who had registered for the Language-I paper stood at 28,747, the number of boys was 24,653, according to authorities of the education department.

“There are a total of 144 centres across the city and around 2,500 teachers are involved in invigilation,” said K Devarajan, Director of Government Examination.