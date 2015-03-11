Home Cities Chennai

NGT Warns Officials of Railway and Corporation

Published: 11th March 2015

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday warned that it would consider issuing warrant against officials of Southern Railway and Chennai Corporation if they fail to appear before it on Thursday in connection with a petition to stop open defecation and urination in Chennai.

The petition was moved by S P Surendranath Karthik of Madipakkam seeking action to stop open defecation in the city. Petitioner alleged that despite Chennai having a population of around 6.5 million, there were only 900 public toilets available and of this only 500 were in good shape. He further stated that people relieved themselves next to the railway tracks between Old Washermanpet and Vyasarpadi.

The Tribunal had summoned officials of Southern Railway and Chennai Corporation on Tuesday in connection with the case. As they failed to appear, the Bench comprising judicial member Justice M Chockalingam and expert member R Nagendran, warned that bailable warrant would be issued if the officials do not appear for the next hearing.

