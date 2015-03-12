CHENNAI:New Travel Line Pvt Ltd (NTL), which has been operating in the State for a long time, will now go pan India. The call taxi services takes pride in having more than 4,000 vehicles, from small cars to big sedans or jeeps. Keeping safety measures in mind, the vehicles are fitted with GPS and panic buttons to ensure that the safety of the passengers is not compromised. According to them, the drivers undergo a lot of formal training to improve their efficiency.