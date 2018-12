Express News Service By

CHENNAI: A glass panel fixed on the roof of Chennai Airport Terminal came down just before the Parliamentary Affairs Minister M Venkaiah Naidu arrived here on Saturday. It was the 37th incident of a glass panel crashing down since the new Airport terminal opened two years ago. Sources said the glass panel, fixed in the concourse near Gate 3, came off and crashed around 11am, minutes before the CISF checked the area.