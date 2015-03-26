Here is a better way to get rid of the old stack of newspapers — instead of trading them for a pittance, why not convert them into useful objects? Splatter Studio, in association with Well Paper, an organisation based in Auroville, is organising a workshop to alchemise otherwise-abandoned papers into shining piece of jewellery, a wide-mouth basket and more.

Organised as part of the ongoing Auroville Festival, the workshop by the experts from Well Paper will train participants in two methods — weaving and coiling of paper. While weaving involves rolling up newspapers to make paper sticks that in turn will be used to weave baskets, coiling involves cutting and rolling hollow paper sticks, followed by flattening it to make containers, accessories, coasters, table mats and more. After the coiling and weaving is done, the participants will also be taught how to paint and varnish the product, and give them an aesthetic touch. “Though I have seen products made using this technique in other cities, I haven’t seen them in Chennai. So I thought it would be a good idea to bring those skilled in the field to expose Chennaiites to this art, which requires a very low investment — just paper and probably scissors and glue?” says K Senthil Ram, director, Splatter Studio.

Both the workshops, which would span for four hours each, will have experts helping the participants make various products which they can take back home. “While the method as such is easy, it takes a while for those who have never used the technique before to get a hang of it. And once you know how it goes, then you can make inventive products all by yourself,” says Senthil.

About the organisation Well Paper, Senthil says that it is an initiative that was started in 2005 in Auroville as a Tsunami rehabilitation programme. “WELL itself stands for Women’s Empowerment Local Livelihood,” he says. The organisation has touched the lives of many women across the affected area.

Anyone above the age of 15 is eligible to register for the workshops. While weaving and coiling workshops individually are priced at Rs 1,000 each, the price for both if registered for together is Rs 1,600. Login to the website http://www.splatterstudio.in/ for details about the upcoming workshop at the studio on ECR.