CHENNAI: Will deformities suffered by leprosy-afflicted vanish after treatment?

While persons, employed in state-run hospitals under the quota for ‘leprosy cured patients’, claimed that deformities will disappear years after treatment, the government claimed on the contrary and terminated their services as they got the jobs by fraudulent means. “We have come across of those who secured employment and admission in educational institutions by producing false SC/ST certificates,” but not a case like this, Justice KK Sasidharan observed, when a batch of writ petitions from three ousted employees came up before him, on March 23 last.

This job racket involving medical officers in charge of leprosy hospitals was busted by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine as early as in 1998. Disposing of the petitions, Justice Sasidharan said the proper course now was to permit the petitioners to file appeals. Time was available till April 13 to do so, and there would be an order of maintenance of status-quo till then, the Judge added.